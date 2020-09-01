Horry County Council proposes to rename beach access lot after Cpl. Ambrosino

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council proposed Tuesday to rename one of the beach accesses in Horry County after Cpl. Ambrosino, who died after a battle with COVID-19.

Council presented a resolution to Cpl. Ambrosino’s family to recognize his service to the community and memorialize his life as a first responder.

After the resolution, the proposal was made to rename a beach access lot. The proposal moves forward to the Infrastructure & Regulations Committee to be implemented.

The proposal would then have to be passed in order to make the change.