Horry County Council rejects plans for amphitheater; approves paid parking areas in Garden City

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County council voted Tuesday to reject a rezoning request for what would’ve been the fifth largest amphitheater in the United States.

The amphitheater was proposed along Highway 22 on McKinley Shortcut road in Conway. The amphitheater could’ve hosted acts such as Drake, Blake Shelton, Metallica, Pitbull, and Maroon 5. The capacity would’ve been more than 21,000, according to council documents.

Many residents were not happy about the possible rezoning. Council said too many people were opposed to it to approve it.

Council also approved a resolution to provide paid parking areas on Magnolia Avenue within the Garden City area. There would be free parking during the day and paid parking at night.

