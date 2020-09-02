Horry County Council to debate mask requirement after voting to extend it

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner will propose a resolution at the next council meeting to end the mask requirement, he said Wednesday; one day after council voted to extend it.

Gardner said at Tuesday’s meeting, the item was part of the consent agenda, meaning everything on that section of the agenda could get passed with a single vote. Gardner said council members can remove items from the consent agenda if they want to debate the item.

Gardner claims it’s a slippery slope to allow some council members to eliminate debate.

“Just to be clear, this is not about whether the facemask resolution should have passed,” Gardner said. “This is about whether council should have been allowed to debate the issue.”

Gardner said by proposing a resolution at the next council meeting to end the requirement, it would allow council to have a “free and fair” public debate over the issue.

The next council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. Count on News13 for updates.