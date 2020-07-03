Horry County Council to discuss mask ordinance at 6 p.m.

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – County council has announced an emergency meeting to discuss the County’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

Councilmember Johnny Vaught says the meeting is to discuss a mask ordinance.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. tonight. It will be broadcast on the Horry County Government website as well as the Government Access Channel (Spectrum/Time Warner channel 1301 or Horry Telephone Cooperative Channel 14).

DHEC on Friday announced another record number of coronavirus cases for Horry County in a single day at 237. The area has become a hot spot for many states, some of which mandate a quarantine for travelers from South Carolina.

Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Georgetown, Florence, Lake City, all have some type of mask requirement in place. Conway and Atlantic Beach are set to discuss a mask ordinance on Monday.

Horry County Council has not passed a face-covering ordinance.