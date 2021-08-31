Horry County councilman proposes stricter noise rules for construction

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A councilman in Horry County says people are getting fed up with construction noise in the morning and night.

Councilman Gary Loftus says he’s personally been woken up in the morning by loud machinery near his house just outside Surfside Beach.

That’s why he wants to see the noise ordinance changed in Horry County. Right now, construction may be done from 7 a.m. through 11 p.m. Loftus instead wants that to be 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, with no work on Sundays.

“They’re building in a neighborhood,” Loftus said. “They aren’t building on a farmland that there aren’t no people around. Sometimes they don’t think about that as much as they probably should.”

County staff are in the process of creating a draft of the proposal, which is expected to be presented at the next public safety meeting. It would then head to full council, where it would need to pass three readings to be adopted.