Horry County Council’s dedications to first responders have special meaning after Myrtle Beach officer’s killing

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – As the greater Myrtle Beach area mourns the death of a city police officer Saturday night, Horry County leaders gave special honors to several first responders.

Back on Friday, Horry County Council had scheduled several dedications for first responders. The next day, Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher was shot and killed, the first MBPD officer killed in the line of duty since 2002. In the wake of officer Hancher’s death, the county council’s honors took on extra meaning.

When remnants from Hurricane Sally quickly dropped at least six inches of rain across parts of Horry County last month, two adults and three children were stuck in a car during a flash flood on Cates Bay Highway near Conway.

“There were two kids inside the car in the back seat that were trapped,” said Charlie Brown, a district chief for Horry County Fire Rescue. “The two adults were on the top of the car.”

Brown says he was the first person on the scene at around 8:50 p.m. on Sept. 17.

“The water was running pretty fast,” he said. “It was over our heads there, but we did what we had to do to save them. I found out later on they were some family members and I didn’t even know who they were.”

Brown, officer Adam Tack with Horry County police and Horry County firefighter Terry Watts saved all five people.

County council honored them Tuesday night, along with Horry County police, fire rescue and the Conway Fire Department.

“It was pretty easy for me to get to the car and break some stuff up, but somebody still had to get me out,” officer Tack said. “I thank all of y’all. I appreciate it. The worlds came together that night.”

Also honored at the meeting, Cpl. Michael Ambrosino, who died from COVID-19 in August at the age of 57. He was a former officer in New York state for several departments for about 25 years.

Cpl. Ambrosino moved to the Grand Strand in 2013 and served with Horry County police for seven years. Among other duties, he was on beach patrol and he loved the ocean.

That’s why the main Garden City Beach parking lot at the corner of Azalea Avenue and South Waccamaw Drive is now named in his memory.

“I want to thank everybody and I appreciate all that everybody has done for my husband and my family,” said his wife Tracey Ambrosino.

Council chair Johnny Gardner said moments to thank first responders like at Tuesday’s meeting are especially important after officer Hancher’s death.

“Horry County is a great place to live and a great place to work,” said Gardner. “This is just another example of why.”

A memorial dedication was made in officer Hancher’s honor during the council meeting.

Council also passed a resolution remembering the county’s E911 dispatchers, as the department celebrates its 30th anniversary.