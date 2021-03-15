Horry County courts reopen for in-person hearings; jury hearings in April

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Solicitor for the 15th Circuit Court for Horry and Georgetown counties, Jimmy Richardson says there will be in-person circuit, traffic and municipal court hearings in April.

An order was signed by the South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty allowing in-person hearings to begin circuit, family, probate, and master in equity courts on March 15.

“We have scheduled out for about six months and everything that is scheduled is really based on how violent the crime was,” Richardson said. “It’s going to be murders, armed robberies, kidnappings and burglaries first. Those are the kinds of cases that will lead off.”

Because of COVID-19, many courts have had a backlog on hearings and Richardson said he hopes to get those 725 additional cases heard in less than two years as things slowly return to normal.

“For districts court, they are back up and running as of today,” Richardson said. “There will be traffic court and those sort of things. We don’t handle traffic tickets here.”

A man accused of burglarizing several homes in the Grande Dunes community will be one of the cases that will be heard in court this April. Charles Everett Adams was charged with burglarizing at least seven homes in the area. Some of the charges include five counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of burglary to auto.

“If you have been in jail for a serious charge for two years, chances are your first stop will be either April or May. We are trying to get those cases cleaned out as quickly as possible,” Richardson said.