Horry County crews put out vehicle fire

(Source: Horry County Fire Rescue) Horry County Fire Rescue responds to a call of a vehicle on fire at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, in the Socastee area.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue quickly extinguished a vehicle fire Wednesday morning, according to the organization.

Crews responded at about 10 a.m. Wednesday to a call of a vehicle on fire on River Road in the Socastee area, according to a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue. There were no injuries, and the fire was put out shortly after crews arrived.

A structure fire was reported a few minutes later on Ed Smith Avenue, directly across the Intercoastal Waterway from the vehicle fire call. After an investigation, crews discovered that the smoke was coming from the vehicle fire, not a building.

