HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Crews removed a person from a vehicle that was sinking in the water off Castlewood Drive in Horry County.

A vehicle had gone off the road and approximately 75 feet into the woods near 855 Castlewood Dr. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called at about 7:50 a.m.

One person was removed from the vehicle without reported injuries, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

