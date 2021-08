MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County fire crews are asking people to avoid a section of Highway 707 near Enterprise Road while they worked to put out a two-alarm structure fire.

Horry County Fire Rescue said traffic will be blocked for an extended period of time because of the fire. Crews responded to the area at 9:07 a.m., HCFR said.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.