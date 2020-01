SOCASTEE AREA, SC (WBTW) – Horry County fire crews responded to an apartment fire Sunday evening.

Crews responded to a structure fire at 1110 Horizon River Drive around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Two units were damaged, but no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting three people.

The fire remains under investigation.

