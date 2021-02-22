Horry County crews respond to several rescue calls, entrapment during flooding

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Rescue crews responded to mutliple calls of people trapped in flooding during the weekend.

One driver, who was trapped in a vehicle in the water off Highway 31 in Longs, was pulled to safety and taken to the hospital with injures. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad assisted in the water rescue, which happened at about 7:41 p.m. on Saturday.

That driver was trapped about a quarter of a mile down a flooded roadway, according to HCFR. First responders worked together in getting to the person, extricating, loading the person onto the back of a high-water response vehicle, treating, and taking the person to the hospital in an ambulance.

At about the same time, HCFR crews responded to a similar call in the area of Old Reaves Ferry Road, where two motorists had to be helped from their vehicle, which was in the water.

On Sunday at 7:05 a.m., HCFR crews were dispatched to Lees Landing Circle in Conway for another rescue call. Over the course of two trips, Marine Rescue team crews loaded up a resident and several cats and several dogs from the flooded home to safety.

HCFR crews have been working to assess potential flooding in their respective coverage areas.

