HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue was responding to a commercial structure fire Wednesday afternoon.

The third-alarm fire was at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market on Hwy 17 in Little River, according to Tony Casey, a spokesman with the agency.

(WBTW)

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Facebook

The public is asked to avoid the area.

