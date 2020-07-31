Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County declared a state of emergency Friday ahead of Hurricane Isaias.

The motion passed unanimously.

This comes as Hurricane Isaias threatens the southeast.

North Myrtle Beach and Conway both also declared state of emergency orders Friday.

