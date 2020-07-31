Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County declared a state of emergency Friday ahead of Hurricane Isaias.
The motion passed unanimously.
This comes as Hurricane Isaias threatens the southeast.
North Myrtle Beach and Conway both also declared state of emergency orders Friday.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
- 260 sick at camp: CDC says children susceptible to COVID-19
- Lights out as two nightclubs at Broadway at the Beach close the doors for good
- Living Local Carolina: Carolina Trust FCU’s Buddy Program Encourages Kids To Be A Buddy, Instead Of A Bully
- North Myrtle Beach, Conway both declare ‘state of emergency’ in response to potential path of hurricane