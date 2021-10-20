Horry County dedicates new landfill bridge built to help lessen truck traffic on Highway 90

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Solid Waste Authority held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for the completion of a bridge that gives dump-truck drivers better access to the landfill.

Leaders said the new bridge will keep more than 500 of the trucks off Highway 90, which will help reduce congestion along the busy highway.

“Getting out on Highway 90 from this road, it takes forever because of all the traffic,” said Don Parker, a farmer who said he has lived in Conway his entire life. He said fewer dump trucks on Highway 90 will mean fewer backups.

“You go to the landfill, it’s like they’re backed up trying to get in and it’s harder for them to get in because of the traffic situation,” Parker said.

That’s one reason Norfleet Jones, who is on the board of directors at the Horry County Solid Waste Authority has pushed to get the bridge completed.

“They said it wouldn’t be done. They said it couldn’t be done,” Jones said.

The bridge was named in his honor during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was attended by dozens of people, including state Sen. Greg Hembree, North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley, and several Horry County councilmen.

Hembree acknowledged Jones’ efforts.

“Just the many things you do to serve fellow man, Norfleet, this is a thank you for all the many ways you have served others,” Hembree said.

The bridge, which cost more than $3.17 million to build, connects the agency’s two parcels, creating direct access for drivers. Construction started in February and opened in August. Since then, Jones said the bridge keeps 560 dump trucks off Highway 90 each day.

He said the landfill will only be good for use until around 2054. That’s when he says the bridge will come into even greater use in a public park.

“Eight-hundred-seventy acres here and 1,187 acres over there are now connected with a bridge that gives you a beautiful view of Steritt Swamp, which was not impacted by building the bridge, and it’s going to be a great thing for the citizens of Horry County,” Jones said.

With the bridge already in use, residents said they are looking forward to additional county efforts aimed at improving Highway 90.