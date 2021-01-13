Horry County Democratic Party thanks Rep. Rice for voting to impeach Trump

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Democratic Party released a statement Wednesday night thanking Representative Tom Rice for voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

“We have taken issue with Congressman Rice’s positions on major issues over the years, and were discouraged last week when he supported GOP efforts to overturn the presidential election in favor of Trump,” HCDP Chair Don Kohn said. “But we applaud Mr. Rice for examining his conscience and voting to punish Trump for his unconscionable encouragement of his supporters to go to the Capitol and ‘fight like hell.’ Those words incited the violence that followed and were directly responsible for the attempted insurrection that took place, costing the lives of five individuals, including two police officers.”

Rice voted last week to object to the electoral college results during the certification process.

“We are pleased that the House of Representatives [Wednesday] voted to impeach Trump for his actions,” Kohn said. “We are committed to supporting President Biden and are hopeful that our nation can begin to heal.”

Rice joined nine other republicans in voting to impeach Trump after previously telling News13 he didn’t support impeachment.