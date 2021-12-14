Horry County deputy involved in Tuesday morning crash that injured 3

An Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a crash on Dec. 14, 2021 near Longs. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a crash Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The department’s spokesperson, Brennan Cavenaugh, confirmed the wreck to News13.

Three people total were hurt in the crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Highway 90 near the eastbound ramp of Highway 22 in Longs.

Responders were dispatched to the crash at about 9:50 a.m. Traffic remained blocked, as of 10:30 a.m.

No further information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

