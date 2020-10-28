Horry County detective involved in deadly Tuesday crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — A detective with the Horry County Police Department was involved in a crash that killed a man on Tuesday, the department announced Wednesday.

An on-duty detective was hit head-on by a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier at about 1:55 p.m. Tuesday after the Cavalier crossed the center line and hit the unmarked police vehicle, according to police. The crash happened near the Highway 501 and Highway 544 overpass.

The detective received minor injuries in the crash and was given medical attention. The driver of the other vehicle, 46-year-old Allen Alexis Brown, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the Conway Medical Center after receiving extensive injuries, according to authorities.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

