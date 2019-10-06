Horry County employee arrested after bringing loaded gun through MYR airport

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County government worker is behind bars after being found with a loaded gun at Myrtle Beach Airport.

Robert Floyd, 55, of Surfside Beach, was arrested Saturday after the gun was discovered at a TSA Security checkpoint. He was booked into J. Reuben Long around 5:15 Saturday afternoon.

This information comes from an incident report obtained by News13. Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore confirms to us Floyd is employed by the county.

The report says the incident happened around 3:50 Saturday afternoon. That’s when the loaded gun was discovered by a TSA screener in Floyd’s carry-on bag.

Authorities responded, and observed the x-ray image of the gun. They escorted Floyd and the bag to a private screening room, where authorities were able to ‘render it safe.’

Floyd was placed under arrest at 4:00 p.m. and is charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent areas.

He is still incarcerated at J. Reuben Long. His bond was set at $250.

Count on News13 to continue to follow this story.