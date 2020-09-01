HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County extended the mask ordinance and state of emergency at Tuesday evening’s meeting.
The mask ordinance will remain in effect for 60 more days.
The vote passed 8-4.
The mask ordinance was originally put into place in early July due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Horry County extends mask ordinance, state of emergency
- Professor with ties to far-right ‘boogaloo’ movement harassed public health officer, police say
- ‘It’s the cost of doing business:’ Lumber shortage has some rethinking building a home
- 2 injured in crash in Galivants Ferry, drivers asked to avoid area
- Food experts worry as USDA reinstates food stamp recertification