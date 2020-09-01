Horry County extends mask ordinance, state of emergency

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County extended the mask ordinance and state of emergency at Tuesday evening’s meeting.

The mask ordinance will remain in effect for 60 more days.

The vote passed 8-4.

The mask ordinance was originally put into place in early July due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories