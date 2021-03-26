Horry County family reunites with loved one in assisted living facility after one year apart

MURRELLS INLET, S.C (WBTW) — Lots of hugs and tears of joy were shared this week between Inlet Oaks Assisted Living Facility resident, Bill Sides, and his family after they were reunited after one year apart.

Sides lives in the special care unit and has dementia. His family has only been able to see him through a glass window this past year.

“You go to the windows and you can’t touch. Yes you can see and yes you can talk, but it’s really tough,” said Ashlyn Sides, Bill’s wife.

Ashlyn Sides said it was extremely tough because she and her children and grandchildren lived four hours away from Bill Sides in North Carolina.

After not being able to hug Bill Sides for over a year, the family decided to leave North Carolina and move to Horry County to be closer to him.

“How grateful I am for the lord for allowing us this opportunity and this time, this extra time together, said Kathy Sides, Bill and Ashlyn’s daughter.

Ashlyn and Bill Sides have been married for 56 years. They met when she was a music teacher and he sang in the choir.

“If we haven’t had love for music, I don’t think any of us would be sitting right here,” Ashlyn said.

The family said music not only brings them together but helps with Bill’s dementia.

“It was really hard watching what was happening two and a half, three years ago when all of this started with him,” Ashlyn said.

For the past year, the family hasn’t been able to sing together so this reunion has been filled with lots of joy and piano playing.