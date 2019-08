GREEN SEA, SC (WBTW) – Horry County fire crews responded to a fire at tobacco stalls in Green Sea overnight.

Around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to a reported building fire at 6275 Strickland Rd., according to a tweet from the department. Several tobacco stalls caught on fire and HCFR and Fair Bluff Fire/Rescue crews worked to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

