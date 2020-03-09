HCFR: 1 dead after structure fire in Loris

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County fire crews responded to a deadly fire in Loris.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire on Deckfield Court overnight, according to department spokesperson Tony Casey. One person died from the fire.

HCFR and Loris Fire Department crews were dispatched at 3:43 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

Count on News13 for updates on this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: