HCFR: 1 dead after structure fire in Loris

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County fire crews responded to a deadly fire in Loris.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire on Deckfield Court overnight, according to department spokesperson Tony Casey. One person died from the fire.
HCFR and Loris Fire Department crews were dispatched at 3:43 a.m.
An investigation is ongoing.
