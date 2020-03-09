Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 morning show 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.

HCFR: 1 dead after structure fire in Loris

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County fire crews responded to a deadly fire in Loris.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire on Deckfield Court overnight, according to department spokesperson Tony Casey. One person died from the fire.

HCFR and Loris Fire Department crews were dispatched at 3:43 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

Count on News13 for updates on this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories