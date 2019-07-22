No injuries after Horry County fire crews respond to boat fire in Green Sea area

GREEN SEA AREA, SC (WBTW) – Horry County fire crews responded to a boat fire in the Green Sea area.

Crews were in the area near 2930 Little Bethel Road in Green Sea for the boat fire, according to Tony Casey, with Horry County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened around 11 a.m. Monday, according to a Facebook post from HCFR. A nearby structure was threatened, but never caught on fire.

No one was injured.

Crews from the Loris Fire Department, Tabor City Fire Department, Station 41 Iron Springs, Station 46 Pitch Landing, and Station 15 Bayboro also responded.

A boat caught fire (not on the water) at around 11 a.m. this morning at 2930 Little Bethel Rd. near Tabor City.

