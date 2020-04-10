Horry County fire crews respond to reported structure fire in Surfside Beach area

UPDATE:
Crews have cleared the scene of the fire, according to News13 crew who went to the scene.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC AREA (WBTW) – Horry County fire crews are responding to a reported structure fire in the Surfside Beach area, according to Tony Casey, with Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were dispatched around 12:57 p.m. Friday to 1705 Seaweed Court, says Casey.
This is a developing story. News13 has a crew headed to the scene. Count on us for updates.
