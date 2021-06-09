Horry County Fire Rescue ambulance driver cited after rollover crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Fire Rescue ambulance driver was cited after a rollover crash Monday, according to Myrtle Beach police.

The driver of the ambulance was cited by Myrtle Beach police for careless operation, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest.

The crash happened Monday in the area of Robert Grissom Parkway and Mr. Joe White Avenue. Three people were injured in the crash, two of which were in the ambulance. There was no patient in the ambulance at the time of the crash.

According to a crash report obtained by News13, the ambulance was headed north on Robert Grissom Parkway drove through a red light with lights and sirens activated and was hit by another vehicle crossing through the intersection from Mr. Joe White Avenue.

The ambulance then hit the curb and overturned, according to the report.