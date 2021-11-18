Horry County Fire Rescue battalion chief dies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief James Cyganiewicz has died, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Cyganiewicz became a member of HCFR in 1993 after being a volunteer for several years, HCFR said. He served as the Investigation Unit’s Chief Investigator and recently earning the title of Battalion Chief.

“We ask for your consideration, thoughts and prayers for Cyganiewicz’s family, friends, loved ones and extended public safety family during this difficult time,” the post reads.