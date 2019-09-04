Breaking News Alert
Horry County Fire Rescue crews respond to commercial vehicle crash

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a commercial vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The crash happened in the area of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Tuckahoe Road just after 2 p.m.

The one occupant wasn’t injured, HCFR said.

