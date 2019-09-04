Horry County Fire Rescue crews respond to commercial vehicle crash

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a commercial vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to the department’s Facebook page.
The crash happened in the area of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Tuckahoe Road just after 2 p.m.
The one occupant wasn’t injured, HCFR said.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST NEWS:
- Horry County EOC gives update as Dorian begins impacting the Carolinas
- American Airlines announces flight cancellations from Florence Regional Airport, airport to close
- USC Women’s Basketball releases 2019-2020 schedule
- Gov. McMaster: Still time to evacuate but ‘get out now’
- Grand Strand Medical Center to remain open through Hurricane Dorian, other facilities to close