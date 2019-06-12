Horry County Fire Rescue hiring first responders, SCDNR hiring conservation officers

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue is hiring first responders and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is hiring conservation officers.

According to Horry County’s website, applications are open for a firefighter/EMT position and a firefighter/paramedic position.

Applications will be accepted through June 28, according to a tweet from HCFR.

According to SCDNR’s website, there are multiple conservation officer positions available. The position opened on June 7 and will close on July 5 at 5 p.m.

