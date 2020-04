HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating a camper fire that spread to nearby trees.

Firefighters responded to the 300 block of Christa McAuliffe St. at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue

No one was injured in the fire, Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.