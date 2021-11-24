Horry County Fire Rescue looks to hire more people to keep up with growth

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue just hired dozens of new employees and now is looking to hire even more people to keep up with growth.

Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said every station is seeing an increase of calls and they are in need of more people. Casey said so far, HCFR has had more than 67,000 calls, which is more than 2020’s record-breaking 63,000 calls.

“It’s a busy organization,” Casey said. “A lot of people getting into this career are looking for that and we have it for them. We have parts of our county that are just constantly running calls.”

Casey said areas like Aynor and Carolina Forest are growing and they’re staffing up where it’s needed. He said they’re able to hire more people due to the SAFER grant, which fully covers paying of a new fire class for three full years.

“It’s always been a plan to grow with the county and our council and administrative staff at the county has been really good to us to let us grow with the county,” Casey said.

Casey said crews are also preparing for Thanksgiving, which is a day where they historically respond to more structure fire calls.

“These heating elements, whether it be an oven or you’re out there grilling, you’ve got to always have your attention on it,” he said.

To apply to work for Horry County Fire Rescue, visit the Horry County website.