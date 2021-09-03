Horry County Fire Rescue member helps save American flag in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida

GRAND ISLE, La. (WBTW) — An Horry County Fire Rescue member deployed in Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts helped save an American flag.

The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation said HCFR member Ed Begovich and a Customs and Border Control agent saved the flag, which now hangs on the deck of the home, according to South Carolina State Fire Marshal Jonathan Jones.

Horry County Fire Rescue sent three members to Louisiana to help with the recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida. The Horry County Fire Rescue members are part of South Carolina Response Task Force 1, which is on the ground helping with search and rescue efforts.