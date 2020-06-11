Horry County Fire Rescue: Nichols-area structure fire now under control

HORRY COUNTY (WBTW) – Crews have a Nichols-area structure fire under control, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Primary and secondary searches of this 4565 Redbud Rd. residence were negative.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
This fire is under investigation. Loris FD is also assisting on this scene. pic.twitter.com/GOtTVpmHPt
The fire occurred at 4565 Redbud Rd in Nichols.
The fire is under investigation and Loris Fire Department is assisting on the scene. There are no reported injuries at this time.
