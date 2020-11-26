Horry County Fire Rescue offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue offered up some Thanksgiving cooking safety tips ahead of the holiday.

Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for house fires involving cooking equipment, HCFR said.

“When preparing your Thanksgiving Day meal, please remember to keep your attention on the food you’re preparing,” HCFR said.

Officials urge checking on food in the oven frequently, and to not leave any in-use cooking device unattended. HCFR also said to keep an imaginary three-foot zone around cooking equipment and ensure children and pets stay away.

Turkeys should only be deep fried on a sturdy surface outside and away from anything that could catch fire, HCFR said.

“In the event there’s a fire, and it’s small enough, turn off the heating source and try to cover it with a lid,” HCFR said. “Smothering a small fire is the best course of action.”

If a fire is too much to handle, call 911 and get everyone outside of the house, HCFR said. Never put water on a grease fire, as it can make the fire out of control.