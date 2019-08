HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to an abandoned boat fire.

The fire happened around 12:35 p.m. Thursday in the area of 7600 Highway 378, according to a tweet from the department.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

