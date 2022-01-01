Horry County Fire Rescue shatters record for calls handled in 2021

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue shattered its record for calls handled in a year in 2021, the department said.

A medical call just before midnight pushed the 2021 total to 74,857, HCFR said in social media post. Crews were dispatched to 63,620 calls in 2020, which was also a record year. The department surpassed the 2020 call record in November.

“The hard work our folks put in every shift, week, month and year is not overlooked, and we can’t thank them enough for their dedication to their craft, serving the residents and guests who make up Horry County,” HCFR said. “A special shoutout also goes out to the telecommunications at Horry County 911, who take every single emergency call, and get HCFR first responders where they need to go to help.”

The record-breaking year comes as officials are planning improvements to several stations across Horry County in an effort to accommodate the region’s drastic population growth.

Crews have already made major progress on a new station in Longs, which is supposed to be done in April. The county also has a location for a replacement building for Station 4 in Forestbrook.

Other ongoing efforts include the Socastee Fire renovation and the Shell station rebuild. HCFR also plans to merge the Nixonville and Wampee stations.