Horry County Fire Rescue to install free smoke alarms as part of county-wide smoke alarm blitz event

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue will install free smoke alarms as part of a county-wide smoke alarm blitz event.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, fire crews will be knocking on doors and installing smoke alarms in homes that need them in the following areas on Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. until about 2 p.m.:

St. John’s Circle and Highway 905 near Longs

Fawn Vista Drive North near Surfside Beach

Hallie Martin Road near Winter Rain Drive, Beau Street, Kitty Lane, and Blanche Lane near Conway

Log Cabin Road near Flag Patch Road and Racetrack Road near Loris

HCFR said about 750 free smoke alarms have been installed in the county so far in 2019.

Residents in other areas of the county can request a smoke alarm on HCFR’s website here.