CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a nine-car pileup on Highway 501 near Conway.

The wreck happened around 12:45 p.m. on Hwy. 501 near Lake Busbee, according to a Facebook post by HCFR. Nine people were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

HCFR says that northbound traffic is limited to one lane, but crews are actively working to clear both lanes.

No word on what caused this crash.