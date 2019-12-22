Horry County fire crews honored with Phoenix Awards

FINKLEA, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters at one Horry County station were honored this week with Phoenix Awards.

Chief Joseph Tanner and other members of the Command Staff presented the awards to a crew at Station 6.

Left to right: Chief Doug Cline, Chief Ben Lawson, Chief Chris Nash, Chief David Collins, Lt. Joey Allen, Firefighter/EMT Joseph Crane, Firefighter/EMT Patrick Jenkins, Lt. Skip Davis, Firefighter/EMT Alton Keith, Firefighter/Paramedic Kelly Mize, Firefighter/Paramedic Parker Shaw, Chief Tom Loeper and Fire Chief Joseph Tanner.

Not pictured: Lt. Joseph Turbeville.

These first responders were recognized for a call from mid-October when a patient was in cardiac arrest. Crews were able to pick up CPR where the family left before using an AED to help the patient’s heart return to a normal rhythm.

A post from HCFR said that because of the crew’s response providing early CPR, defibrillation and pre-hospital care, the patient was able to get back home with their family in a ‘positive outcome.’

Phoenix Awards are given for lifesaving work within the department.

Congrats to all the first-responders who were recognized!