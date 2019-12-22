Horry County fire crews honored with Phoenix Awards

FINKLEA, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters at one Horry County station were honored this week with Phoenix Awards.
Chief Joseph Tanner and other members of the Command Staff presented the awards to a crew at Station 6.
These first responders were recognized for a call from mid-October when a patient was in cardiac arrest. Crews were able to pick up CPR where the family left before using an AED to help the patient’s heart return to a normal rhythm.
A post from HCFR said that because of the crew’s response providing early CPR, defibrillation and pre-hospital care, the patient was able to get back home with their family in a ‘positive outcome.’
Phoenix Awards are given for lifesaving work within the department.
Congrats to all the first-responders who were recognized!