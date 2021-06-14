Horry County gets $10.7M to support program that helps people affected by pandemic pay rent

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County and the Eastern Carolina Housing Organization are working together to provide rental assistance to people who are struggling to pay their rent due because of the pandemic, according to a news release.

Horry County received approximately $10.7 million from the U.S. Treasury Department to support the continued expansion of the Homeless Prevention assistance program being offered by ECHO. The program, which is available to all Horry County residents, is designed to help people facing economic hardship stay in their homes.

“We recognize that while in many ways life is getting back to normal, there are people in our community still struggling to make ends meet,” said Beth Tranter, deputy director of Horry County Community Development. “We are proud to continue this partnership with ECHO to get assistance directly to the folks that need help.”

Horry County and ECHO already work together to provide rapid rehousing and homeless prevention assistance to people living in Horry County. Joey Smoak, the CEO of ECHO, said, “We recognized early on in the pandemic that our community was going to need additional support to keep families whole and housed. We’re glad to see this additional funding coming to fruition and we will keep working hard on behalf of the families that need us to get them support.”

Applications for assistance will be available via an online application system accessible from ECHO’s website at www.echousing.org. Anyone who does not have computer access can call 843-492-2600 to complete an application over the telephone.

Eligible expenses include up to 12 months of unpaid rent and reasonable late fees, and unpaid utility expenses, including internet. All applicants will be screened for eligibility and will be asked to provide documentation including: proof that one or more adults in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak.