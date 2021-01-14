Horry County GOP ‘severely disappointed’ at Rep. Rice’s vote to impeach Trump

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County GOP is “severely disappointed” in Rep. Tom Rice after he voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump.

“After refusing to accept the 2016 election results, claiming the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia, then spending an absurd amount on taxpayer dollars on a witch hunt, Democrats have been looking for any excuse to get rid of President Trump ever since he set food in the Oval Office,” a written statement from Dreama Purdue, the chair of the Horry County GOP, reads. “Trying to impeach the President with less than a week left in his term is nothing more than a political stunt. It will do nothing but harm the country and our Party. We completely disagree with this sham and to say I’m severely disappointed and frustrated in Congressman Tom Rice would be an understatement.”

Rice joined nine other Republicans who voted in support of impeachment, a move that came a few days after Rice told News13 he didn’t support the move.

“His actions this last week — well since the election — but particularly in this last week, have just exhibited a complete lack of leadership and responsibility,” Rice said to News13 following yesterday’s vote.