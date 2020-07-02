Horry County Government reports 42 positive cases among staff

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Government currently has 76 employees working remotely or utilizing medical leave due to reports of possible exposure to COVID-19.

In total, Horry County Government has been notified of 42 positive cases of COVID-19 among its staff. This number includes cases previously announced. There are 25 employees currently positive and not reporting to work. You can find a breakdown by department below.

County offices remain operational; however, we encourage community members to conduct business by phone, email, or other electronic means. Call first before visiting any office in person—many departments will be working by appointment-only in an effort to limit the number of people within a given space.

Community members who must visit an office in person will be required to wear a face mask while inside the building. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you.

We ask our community to be patient and practice good hygiene.

County officials are continuing to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 in our community. Please be advised that conditions may change quickly requiring new or additional changes. Any updates will be provided as soon as possible.

