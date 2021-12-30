Horry County group helps keep community warm by knitting for those in need

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County organization has made nearly 900 items to be distributed to people in need throughout the community to keep them warm.

The group is called the Crafty Angels of the Strand. They meet every Thursday at the South Strand Senior Center in Surfside Beach. The group works with the Horry County Council on Aging. The group was created Sept. 4 and volunteers have already made 884 items to be distributed to the community.

One week of crocheting and knitting and the Crafty Angels of the Strand have created enough hats and blankets to fill up three foldable tables.

“This is just one week of what we’ve made,” said April Logan, the founder of Crafty Angels of the Strand.

The group is a non-profit group that creates items to keep the community warm. The members distribute the handmade gifts to local veterans, seniors, cancer patients, hospice patients, and children.

“I know there are people in the community that need things,” said Martha McKinney, who volunteers with the organization.

Logan said she wanted to make a difference, even though all she had was a ball of yarn. But, she had an idea.

“I knew that the small little furry ball of yarn could warm somebody, comfort somebody, and it could make something and it’s made something huge,” Logan said.

It made the Crafty Angels of the Strand and gave a purpose to some volunteers — especially after going through the pandemic.

“It was just what I needed,” McKinney said.

“We’re doing something for the community,” she said. “It’s helping me and [it’s a] great time, we have fun.”

The group has already donated to other non-profit groups such as Project Linus, Help4Kids and Backpack Buddies, as well as Noah’s Program. The volunteers also create special red, white, and blue American flag blankets to honor local veterans.

“We’re dedicated to making a difference in our community,” Logan said.

The Crafty Angels of the Strand are always in need of yarn and knitting needle donations, especially for the veteran blankets.

Visit the group’s Facebook page for more information.