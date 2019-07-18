Horry County has chosen a consultant to help create a flood mitigation plan

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Stormwater Advisory Board says the county has chosen a consultant to begin creating a flood mitigation and resiliency plan within the next 30 days.

The plan could determine whether or not developers will be required to build subdivisions that could withstand damage from a hurricane similar to Florence.

Horry County Stormwater Management unveiled something Wednesday afternoon that could bring hope to those affected by flooding, and those preparing for it.

“What we’ve done is, the county as a whole decided that we needed to come up with a flood mitigation and resiliency plan,” said Thom Roth, the Deputy Stormwater Manager for Horry County Stormwater Management.

The plan may take six months to complete.

“When you have a plan, then you can start implementing the plan, and then that opens up also doors for FEMA reimbursement, HUD reimbursement,” said Roth.

The firm the county selected, Sherwood Design Engineers based out of New York, will collect data from specific areas hit by flooding to help create the plan.

“It’s not going to make everybody happy, but can we walk away with the majority,” said Roth. “You know, so, involving the community, educating the community.”

One flood victim at Wednesday’s meeting asked if Hurricane Florence is kept in mind when designing developments and infrastructure.

“At this point and time, we are not designing to Florence, and we don’t plan on designing to Florence,” Roth replied.

Right now, designs may not be based on Hurricane Florence, but Roth says if the consultant finds the county should be designing with Florence in mind, that may be the future.

“It’s kind of a group department effort,” said Roth. “Planning’s involved in this, engineering’s involved in this, stormwater’s involved in this, and CDBG’s involved in this. We’re just one of the players.”

The firm plans to hold public input meetings during their time creating the mitigation plan. They will help to create lists of projects that need to be completed in flood-prone areas to determine where FEMA and HUD funding will go.