Horry County health fair educates hundreds about services

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of people came out to The Salvation Army of Horry County for a senior citizen health fair.

With over 29 vendors, it was an opportunity for many health care providers to spread the word about their services to those who may not be fully aware or educated on what they have to offer.

“It was a really good event that helped out quite a few people,” said Jerry Williams, business manager of the local chapter of the Salvation Army.

From hospice care and assisted living, to CBD organizations, the Salvation Army of Horry County partnered with Horry County Council on Aging to host a health fair geared towards those 55 years old and up.

“We don’t see a lot of those events around focused on that age group,” Williams said.

He said vendors provided information and resources to more than 200 people.

“The variety of stuff that the people were able to get educated on was a huge spectrum of different information,” he said.

Sherry Filler, Heartland Hospice vendor and manager of business development, said she was more than happy to have the opportunity to speak to those attending.

“Hopefully we got people excited to talk about it and share what they learned today,” Filler said.

As a hospice manager, Filler said a lot of people have misconceptions regarding the health service.

“This was a chance for us to talk about the importance of the word hospice, and just try to educate people,” she said.

Overall, organizers said they wanted to help people learn more about the health care system, whether it be for themselves or a family member.

“It was just a really good partnership that we’ve been working with Horry County Council on Aging for several months that is continuously growing to provide information and an outlet for seniors of Horry County,” Williams said.