Horry County high school football games postponed due to COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple local high school football games are canceled or postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Jason Cox, Athletic Director at Horry County Schools, said roughly 200 coaches and players are currently in quarantine. This put a halt on several schedules, causing many games to be postponed.

“This is what the kids prepare for all year long, it’s this 10 weeks of football season,” Cox said.

As of Friday, four football teams are currently in quarantine and unable to play or practice. This includes North Myrtle Beach Varsity and Junior Varsity, as well as Conway and Myrtle Beach JV.

“Sometimes it’s three weeks out, sometimes it’s two weeks, it just kind of depends on where it falls. Once a group is quarantined, they have to get a mandatory three days of practice before they compete,” he said.

According to Cox, they follow the same guidelines as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). One being the three feet within 15 minutes rule. This helps decide whether or not the whole team has to quarantine.

“We’re talking with our athletic trainers, our coaches, our athletic directors, our health professionals within the district and at the school level and deeming those close contacts, and we’re going from there,” Cox said.

On Friday, Loris, Green Sea Floyds, and North Myrtle Beach postponed their games due to COVID-19. Loris will play Saturday night while Green Sea Floyds and North Myrtle Beach will likely move theirs to Week 9.

“It’s heartbreaking really, this is,” Cox said. “We would much rather be competing and having our kids and coaches out there on the field.”