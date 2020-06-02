Horry County high school seniors get ready to graduate during coronavirus pandemic

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – High school seniors are preparing for graduation ceremonies this week, but they won’t look like any others they’ve had before.

Because of the coronavirus, it hasn’t been like any other year for St. James High School, but there will still be graduation.

“We’ve been through some stuff already,” said Tommy Barrineau, who will study English at the College of Charleston. “I’m 18 years old and I’ve already been through all this. We’ve been working hard. I’m excited though.”

“We’re the best to ever do it,” added Jemale Faulkner, who will study special education, play football and wrestle at St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, North Carolina.

St. James is one of the first high schools in Horry County to graduate Tuesday morning. It will be held outside at the football stadium and it’s set up to practice physical distancing. Masks and hand sanitizer will also be provided.

All 267 graduates will sit six feet apart and each student can only have two guests, paired up together in chairs or bleachers.

“Even lining up, we painted shark fins down the field six feet apart,” said St. James principal Vann Pennell. “Their safety is number one when they come across.”

Pennell also helped other Horry County Schools principals in planning safe, in-person graduations and says he wants to create lasting memories.

“I’m so blessed,” he said. “I’m around the best kids and they’ve been so good to me. I think they just really appreciate the effort to have a graduation.”

Students could also choose an individual ceremony or not to walk at all, but no matter what they want, the class of 2020 can still have their day.

“It’s going to be so amazing,” said Cecilia Taylor, who’s graduating and is the student body president. “We’ve been out of school for almost two months now. I haven’t seen a lot of my friends and acquaintances. I’m just so excited to see everybody walk across the stage instead of just a virtual graduation.”

Conway, Loris, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach high schools will also have their graduations on Tuesday morning.