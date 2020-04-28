WATCH: Horry County holds press briefing on coronavirus updates

If you are on mobile and do not see the video, please click here to watch.



CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Government will hold a press briefing on the latest updates about the coronavirus in the county.

You can watch the briefing live in the video player above when it begins. The meeting is set to start at 2 p.m.

Speakers will include:

– Horry County Public Information Director Kelly Moore

– Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner

– Assistant Administrator for Public Safety & Emergency Management Director Randy Webster

– Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson

– Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill

– Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner

Following the last speaker, there will be a two-minute break in the livestream to allow for any final questions to funnel in. Following that, questions will be addressed and the briefing concluded.