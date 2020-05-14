Horry County holds ‘Welcome Back Committee’ meeting

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County will hold its second Welcome Back Committee meeting virtually at 10 a.m.
The Committee will play an active role in identifying issues, solutions and assets to help welcome back residents and tourists to Horry County to help revitalize the economy.
Members were asked to bring ideas to this meeting for discussion. The meeting can be viewed live at this link.
Committee members include:
Barbara Blain-Bellamy, City of Conway mayor@cityofconway.com
Orton Bellamy, Chairman bellamy.orton@horrycounty.org
Richard Carroll, Anderson Brothers Bank richardc@abbank.com
John Cassidy, Duplicates INK johncassidysc@gmail.com
Rick Elliott, Elliott Realty rick@elliottrealty.com
Johnny Gardner, Horry County Council gardner.johnny@horrycounty.org
Steve Gosnell, Horry County Administrator gosnells@horrycounty.org
Wayne Gray, Synovus Financial Corporation waynegray@synovus.com
Bob Hellyer, Town of Surfside Beach bhellyer@surfsidebeach.org
Joseph Hill, Horry County Chief of Police hillj@horrycounty.org
Devin Parks, Conway Chamber of Commerce dparks@conwayscchamber.com
Ashley Jordan, Town of Aynor aynorcourt@sccoast.net
Cheryl Kilday ,North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce cheryl@northmyrtlebeachchamber.com
Mike Mahaney, City of North Myrtle Beach mgmahaney@nmb.us
Ben Quattlebaum, Atlantic Beach atlanticbeach_bquattlebaum@sc.twcbc.com
Karen Riordan, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce karen.riordan@visitmyrtlebeach.com
Tyler Servant, Horry County Council servantt@horrycounty.org
Gregg Smith, City of Myrtle Beach City Council gsmith@cityofmyrtlebeach.com
Barry Spivey, Horry County Assistant County Administrator for Administration spiveyb@horrycounty.org
Joseph Tanner, Horry County Chief of Fire Rescue tannerj@horrycounty.org
Lance Thompson, Ocean Lakes Family Campground lthompson@oceanlakes.com
Randy Webster, Horry County Assistant County Administrator for Public Safety websterr@horrycounty.org