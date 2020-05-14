Horry County holds ‘Welcome Back Committee’ meeting

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County will hold its second Welcome Back Committee meeting virtually at 10 a.m.

The Committee will play an active role in identifying issues, solutions and assets to help welcome back residents and tourists to Horry County to help revitalize the economy.

Members were asked to bring ideas to this meeting for discussion. The meeting can be viewed live at this link.

Committee members include:



Barbara Blain-Bellamy, City of Conway mayor@cityofconway.com

Orton Bellamy, Chairman bellamy.orton@horrycounty.org

Richard Carroll, Anderson Brothers Bank richardc@abbank.com

John Cassidy, Duplicates INK johncassidysc@gmail.com

Rick Elliott, Elliott Realty rick@elliottrealty.com

Johnny Gardner, Horry County Council gardner.johnny@horrycounty.org

Steve Gosnell, Horry County Administrator gosnells@horrycounty.org

Wayne Gray, Synovus Financial Corporation waynegray@synovus.com

Bob Hellyer, Town of Surfside Beach bhellyer@surfsidebeach.org

Joseph Hill, Horry County Chief of Police hillj@horrycounty.org

Devin Parks, Conway Chamber of Commerce dparks@conwayscchamber.com

Ashley Jordan, Town of Aynor aynorcourt@sccoast.net

Cheryl Kilday ,North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce cheryl@northmyrtlebeachchamber.com

Mike Mahaney, City of North Myrtle Beach mgmahaney@nmb.us

Ben Quattlebaum, Atlantic Beach atlanticbeach_bquattlebaum@sc.twcbc.com

Karen Riordan, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce karen.riordan@visitmyrtlebeach.com

Tyler Servant, Horry County Council servantt@horrycounty.org

Gregg Smith, City of Myrtle Beach City Council gsmith@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

Barry Spivey, Horry County Assistant County Administrator for Administration spiveyb@horrycounty.org

Joseph Tanner, Horry County Chief of Fire Rescue tannerj@horrycounty.org

Lance Thompson, Ocean Lakes Family Campground lthompson@oceanlakes.com

Randy Webster, Horry County Assistant County Administrator for Public Safety websterr@horrycounty.org