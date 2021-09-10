Horry County hopes stormwater improvements will prevent flooding in Grier Crossing subdivision

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County crews are nearly halfway through a project county officials hope will stop flooding in the Grier Crossing development.

Stormwater manager Thom Roth said around two years ago, the county hired an engineer to look at what was behind the flooding in the neighborhood. Hurricanes and rain storms would leave the area inundated with water.

The county is now halfway through putting in solutions recommended by the engineering firm.

“Divert that water around the subdivision, so it didn’t go into the ponds, causing the ponds to stage up and come up through the roads,” Roth said.

In addition to diverting the water around the subdivision, the county is also upgrading a pipe and increasing capacity in ditches.

“Back when they were doing the design, it was maybe 2005, 2006,” Roth said. “We’ve got better information now than we did then… We’re able to see there’s a lot bigger water shed coming to it than they were able to then.”

The total price tag for the project is between $350,000 and $450,000, according to Roth. A lot of it was funded with FEMA funds from the state.

Horry County’s stomwater division is looking at many other projects aside from Grier Crossing.

“We’re looking at doing some improvements in wetland cleaning,” Roth said. “Through the course of beavers and the storms we’ve had over the years – a lot of these wetlands have been clogged.”

People who live in the Grier Crossing neighborhood seemed relived at the changes.

“Nights we were here during Florence and people were getting into trucks taken out of the neighborhood, three feet of water,” Tom Cochrane remembered. “We stayed and I did a lot of praying that night to make sure we would survive without being flooded.”

Cochrane said he will sleep better at night thanks to the improvements.

“It’s finally materializing now,” he said. “I’m pleased to see it myself personally. Not only for us but for the neighborhood.”

The work is expected to be complete by mid-October. The county is looking at additional stormwater projects in Socastee and Bucksport.